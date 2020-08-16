Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.15. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

