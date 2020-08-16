Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 11,193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

CX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

