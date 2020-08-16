Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. 123,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,564. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

