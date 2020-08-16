Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 519,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 123,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,564. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

In related news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

