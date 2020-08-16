Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Central Securities accounts for about 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Central Securities worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Securities by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Central Securities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Central Securities by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.41. 28,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,731. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

