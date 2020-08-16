Centrality Price Reaches $0.0652 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $59.23 million and approximately $107,287.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.75 or 0.05841270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 907,804,183 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.