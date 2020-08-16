CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in January

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

