ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $935,550.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 606,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,873. The company has a market cap of $484.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

