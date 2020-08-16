Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $604.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $611.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

