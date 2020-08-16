Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $123.95. 579,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,989. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 41.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

