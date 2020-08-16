Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Reaches $0.0002

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $65,605.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00159511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.11 or 0.01850522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00200300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00129724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 403,403,962 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

