CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Short Interest Update

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,642. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CHF Solutions by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

