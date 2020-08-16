Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%.

CSSE opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

