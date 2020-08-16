China Everbright International Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

China Everbright International Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,277,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 4,759,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CHFFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293. China Everbright International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

China Everbright International Company Profile

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

