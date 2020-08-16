China Everbright International Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Everbright International Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,277,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 4,759,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CHFFF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293. China Everbright International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

