Chrono.tech Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $143,790.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00023100 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $143,790.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

