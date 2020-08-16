Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.