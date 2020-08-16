Civic Hits Market Capitalization of $25.34 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00159632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.01852351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00129022 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex, OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, Mercatox, Huobi, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Liqui and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

