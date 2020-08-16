CloakCoin Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $21,594.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005281 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00035998 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,489,331 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars.

