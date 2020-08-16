CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.44. 1,085,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

