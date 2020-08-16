COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:CIG.C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
