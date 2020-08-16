COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIG.C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

