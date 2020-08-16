Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.17 ($80.20).

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ETR:COP traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading on Friday, reaching €73.50 ($86.47). 34,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €46.46 ($54.66) and a 52-week high of €78.55 ($92.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.59.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

