Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CONN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 226,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,189. The firm has a market cap of $345.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.30. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Conn’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Conn’s by 112.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conn’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

