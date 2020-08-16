ContentBox Price Down 4% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $29,833.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,935,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

