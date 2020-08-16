ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). ContraVir Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

HEPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

NYSE:HEPA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

