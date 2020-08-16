Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,226 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,348,000 after buying an additional 161,607 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.03. 574,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

