Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 3,253 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,661,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,665,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.23. 567,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

