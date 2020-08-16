Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 5,466 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $3,267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $13,659,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. 17,295,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,622,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.10. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

