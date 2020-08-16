Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141,261 shares during the period. Noah makes up 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 2.00% of Noah worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Noah by 18.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of Noah stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. 131,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.48. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.