Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.74. 1,713,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,688. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

