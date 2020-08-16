Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,980,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,498,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 806,772 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $385,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,200,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,939,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,807,011 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

CG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. 723,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,789. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

