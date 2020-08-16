Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,343 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip accounts for 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of MakeMyTrip worth $32,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.49. 291,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,484. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 87.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.