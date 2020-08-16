Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 8,192 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,359,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

