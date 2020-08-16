Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Linde by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Linde by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 52,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Linde by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 979,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.11 and its 200 day moving average is $203.26.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

