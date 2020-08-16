Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 30,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. BofA Securities cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

