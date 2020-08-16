Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $268.77 and a one year high of $345.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

