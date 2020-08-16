Cowen Upgrades Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has $43.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 349,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 339,021 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $283,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 127.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.