CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director Mason King acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,804.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $34,170 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 398,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 397,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000.

CFB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,685. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

