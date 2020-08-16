CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 398,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 397,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000.
CFB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,685. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.
