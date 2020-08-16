CRYPTOBUCKS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $62.00 (CBUCKS)

CRYPTOBUCKS (CURRENCY:CBUCKS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, CRYPTOBUCKS has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTOBUCKS has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $62.00 worth of CRYPTOBUCKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTOBUCKS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS Token Profile

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) is a token. CRYPTOBUCKS’s total supply is 8,534,139,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,932,014,867 tokens. The official message board for CRYPTOBUCKS is medium.com/@cbucks.blockchain . CRYPTOBUCKS’s official website is www.cryptobuckslimited.com

CRYPTOBUCKS Token Trading

CRYPTOBUCKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTOBUCKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTOBUCKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTOBUCKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

