CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after purchasing an additional 885,854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,814,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 2,382,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.