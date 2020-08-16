CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

