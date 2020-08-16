Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 583,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CW traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. 213,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,974. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $192,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.