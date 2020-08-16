Curve DAO Token Price Tops $6.10 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00051393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $3.04 million and $69.41 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.93 or 0.05830343 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015961 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,303,326,072 coins and its circulating supply is 498,241 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.