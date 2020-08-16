D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

D. B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

NYSE:V traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

