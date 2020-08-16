D. B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D. B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Chevron stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. 6,328,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

