DAOBet Price Up 288% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 288% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $368,621.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,825.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.02553806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00691786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000531 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.