Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.

Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,616 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datadog by 275.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 717,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Datadog by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 776,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. 2,975,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,666. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,062.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $49,047,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,127.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,620,430 shares of company stock worth $218,945,671. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

