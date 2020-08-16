Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 899,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,014. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

