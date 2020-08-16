DEXTools Price Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $5.37 million and $3.21 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00159632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.01852351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00129022 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,540,012 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

