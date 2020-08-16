DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Receives $152.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

