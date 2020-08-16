Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 25.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

DG stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $198.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

